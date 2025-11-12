Dramatic Video Shows Man Swallowed By Floodwaters In Brazil, Rescued After Long Efforts

Video Shows Man Swallowed Up By Floodwaters In Brazil, Rescued After Long Efforts | X @ehiramhurtado

A terrifying incident was captured on camera in Vitória da Conquista, Bahia, Brazil, where a driver was swept away by sudden flash floods after torrential rain lashed the city over the weekend. The shocking footage shows the driver’s car being submerged by rushing floodwaters as he climbs onto the roof, desperately trying to stay afloat before being 'swallowed' by the surging current.

According to local reports, the driver was miraculously rescued alive by emergency responders and taken to a nearby health facility for treatment. Officials said he had swallowed a significant amount of water and was kept under observation for safety.

WATCH VIDEO:

Después de las fuertes lluvias de este fin de semana en Brasil un hombre fue arrastrado con todo y su vehículo por la corriente. Trató de salir por el techo pero fue tragado por el agua con todo y su coche. Milagrosamente, sobrevivió. pic.twitter.com/dB1ZvSALz3 — Hiram Hurtado (@ehiramhurtado) November 10, 2025

The flash floods were triggered by an intense downpour that dumped nearly 60–70 millimeters of rain in just 20 minutes, overwhelming the city’s drainage systems and submerging streets, vehicles, and low-lying areas. Several parts of Vitória da Conquista experienced severe flooding, with cars being swept away and residents struggling to navigate through waist-deep water.

Meteorological authorities have since issued weather alerts, warning of continued rainfall and a drop in temperatures across the Bahia region. Emergency services remain on high alert, urging citizens to avoid traveling during heavy rains and to stay clear of flood-prone zones.

Uncontrolled SUV Goes Airborne In Brazil, Tumbles Down From Huge Stairway

In a horrifying video, a driver in Brazil was seen veering off a road and falling down a steep set of stairs, only to emerge with a scratch on one of his fingers. At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Railson Souza, 48, was traveling through Jardim Apura, São Paulo, when the event occurred.

The security guard was shown flying through the air in his car in a video of the collision before being stuck in the damaged residue of his overturned car. Reportedly, Souza passed the alcohol and drug test and claimed that he started feeling unwell moments before the accident, due to missing his medicine for high blood pressure.