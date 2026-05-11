Dramatic Video: Korean Air Jet Aborts Landing At Tokyo’s Narita Airport After Violent Turbulence

A Korean Air aircraft experienced a tense mid-air scare while attempting to land at Narita International Airport amid strong crosswinds, forcing pilots to abort the touchdown at the last moment and execute a dramatic go-around procedure.

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According to viral footage circulating on social media, the aircraft could be seen wobbling violently during its final approach to the runway as powerful winds destabilised the plane just metres above the ground. The aircraft appeared to sway sharply from side to side before the pilots regained control and pulled the jet back into the air.

The incident reportedly occurred during adverse weather conditions at Tokyo’s main international gateway. Aviation experts noted that strong crosswinds can significantly affect an aircraft’s stability during landing, requiring precise handling by the flight crew.

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Despite the alarming visuals, the pilots safely carried out the go-around manoeuvre, a standard aviation safety procedure used when landing conditions become unsafe. No injuries or damage were reported.

The unverified video of the incident has since gone viral online, with many social media users praising the pilots for their quick response and skillful handling of the aircraft during the nerve-racking landing attempt.