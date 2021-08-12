'Don't treat them like slaves': On #WorldElephantDay, netizens pledge to safeguard the 'gentle giant'

In a bid to raise awareness about the plight of captive Asian and African elephants, every year on August 12, World Elephant Day is observed around the globe. This day also highlights the threats they face and the measures that can be taken to prevent the giant species from becoming extinct.

The World Elephant Day was initiated on August 12, 2012, by Canadian Filmmaker Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, supported by Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

World Elephant Day acts as a platform for organisations and individuals to come together to raise awareness about the challenges that elephants face. Since its inception, the day has helped raise awareness about the mistreatment of captive elephants, poaching for the illegal trade of ivory and human-elephant conflict, all of which are dangers to elephants in Africa and Asia.

To celebrate the day in 2020, then Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pledged their support to the WED cause in the form of ‘Haathi Hamara Saathi’.

Today, not only politicians but the general public is also observing the day and are coming together virtually to pledge support for saving elephants.

Have a look.

With inputs from Twisha Soni.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:44 AM IST