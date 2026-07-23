'Don't Take Risks': Uttarakhand Police Issues Safety Warning After Viral Video Shows Boys Jumping In Overflowing River

Social media has become one of the most effective ways for government departments to connect with the public. Along with celebrities, brands, and public figures, police departments across India are actively using platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook to spread awareness, issue alerts, and promote public safety.

Uttarakhand Police is one such department that regularly shares informative posts to encourage responsible behavior. A recent video shared by the department has caught the attention of many users, highlighting the dangers of ignoring safety during the monsoon season.

Viral video shows boys jumping into a fast-flowing river

The video features a swollen river with a powerful current after heavy rainfall. In the middle of the river, three boys can be seen standing on a large rock surrounded by rushing water. Despite the dangerous conditions, they suddenly leap into the river and begin swimming through the strong current.

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The visuals have alarmed viewers, as such overflowing rivers can become extremely dangerous within seconds. Even experienced swimmers can struggle against the force of fast-moving water, making such acts highly risky.

Police issues a strong warning to the public

Sharing the video, Uttarakhand Police urged people not to put their lives at risk by venturing into overflowing rivers. The department emphasized that rivers during the monsoon can be unpredictable, with hidden currents, slippery rocks, and sudden increases in water levels posing serious threats.

The caption shared with the video reads, "Safety lies in keeping away from the overflowing rivers. The strong current of the river can be fatal in a moment. Do not take risks, be alert. If you see anyone doing any dangerous activity, immediately inform 112."

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The police also mentioned that the video was sourced from social media.

Social media users react

The video quickly attracted reactions from viewers, many of whom appreciated the awareness message while expressing concern over the boys' actions.

One user commented, So many accidents happen every day, even then fools do not understand."

Several others echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that despite repeated warnings and frequent reports of drowning incidents during the monsoon, many people continue to ignore safety precautions.