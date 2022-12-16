'Don't read Quran or pray, just celebrate and not mourn my death': Iranian man records last words before being hanged to death | Viral video

Majidreza Rahnavard whose video of his last words are doing rounds on the internet was hanged to death four days after 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was executed on charges of wounding a member of the security forces. Rahnavard was hanged in public on Monday, i.e. December 12, 2022 for alleged connection with anti-government protests.

The Iranian man's last words echoed (translated), "I don't want anyone to mourn on my grave. I don't want them to read Quran or pray," he said when he was shared what would he write on the will. Later, Rahnavard added that people should celebrate his death instead, "Just celebrate and play celebrating music."

In the footage uploaded on Twitter Darya Safai, Member of the Belgian Parliament, Rahnavard was seen blindfolded and surrounded by two guards.

Watch video:

Just before he’s hanged on Dec.12 by Iran's regime,they interrogate #MajidrezaRahnavard



His last words:I don't want Quran to be read or prayed on my grave,just celebrate



Sharia law is the reason he’s gone

His verdict:War with Allah



Only because he demonstrated for his rights pic.twitter.com/1uQpYhpGIq — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) December 15, 2022

The anti-government protests in Iran have shaken the regime for months. The anger and discontent was also voiced in the light of the world football tournament along with the on-street demonstration in the native region. Four months ago, these protests were initiated to seek justice on the custodial death (morality police) of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.