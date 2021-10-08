e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts 'to safeguard freedom of expression Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing at 12.30 pm. The trio is likely to be present in court
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 02:05 PM IST

'Don't forget to take blessings from Lord Shardul': Deepak Chahar trolled for thanking BCCI, Jay Shah after proposing

FPJ Web Desk
Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the video posted on IPL's official twitter handle, Chahar can be seen dropping on one knee and putting a ring on his girlfriend's finger in front of his near and dear ones.

Taking to Instagram, the pacer shared a couple of photos with the love of his life and asked fans to shower their blessings on the couple.

"Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken," Chahar captioned his post on Instagram.

Later, Chahar also took to Twitter to thank BCCI, IPl, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for supporting him.

Advertisement

However, this grateful tweet had Twitterati laughing out loud as many questioned why Chahar was thanking Shah. Many also asked if Shah and BCCI played cupid.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jaya is former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj's sister. She hails from Delhi and works with a corporate firm. According to reports, Deepak has introduced Jaya to the entire Indian squad and CSK teammates a few months back. Jaya is a graduate of Mumbai University.

With inputs from IANS.

ALSO READ

CSK bowler Deepak Chahar's proposal video goes viral; netizens have other concerns

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 02:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal