'Don't forget to take blessings from Lord Shardul': Deepak Chahar trolled for thanking BCCI, Jay Shah after proposing

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the video posted on IPL's official twitter handle, Chahar can be seen dropping on one knee and putting a ring on his girlfriend's finger in front of his near and dear ones.

Taking to Instagram, the pacer shared a couple of photos with the love of his life and asked fans to shower their blessings on the couple.

"Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken," Chahar captioned his post on Instagram.

Later, Chahar also took to Twitter to thank BCCI, IPl, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for supporting him.

However, this grateful tweet had Twitterati laughing out loud as many questioned why Chahar was thanking Shah. Many also asked if Shah and BCCI played cupid.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Jaya is former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj's sister. She hails from Delhi and works with a corporate firm. According to reports, Deepak has introduced Jaya to the entire Indian squad and CSK teammates a few months back. Jaya is a graduate of Mumbai University.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 02:05 PM IST