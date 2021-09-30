'Dono alag hai kya?': Netizens can't stop laughing as Journalists tag footballer Amrinder Singh instead of Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence on Thursday.

Singh had on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the ongoing farmers' agitation and urged him to resolve the crisis by immediately repealing the three farm laws.

The meeting came amid fresh turmoil in Punjab Congress with the sudden resignation of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and led to speculation that the Congress leader may be warming up to the BJP.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

The meeting took place amid efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure a contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in Punjab.

The political storm in Punjab has taken over the internet since months. All media firms are keeping an eye on Punjab all the time. While people are talking about Captain, many journalists made a mistake that has taken a hilarious turn.

Instead of tagging Captain Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder, some journalists on Twitter have been tagging Goalkeeper for the Indian National Football Team, Amrinder Singh @@Amrinder_1.

On Thursday, Amrinder Singh made an appeal to the media to not tag him.

He wrote, "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me."

Reacting to the tweet, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

Here's how people are reacting to the goof-up. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:58 PM IST