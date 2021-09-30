'Arrogance of those sitting in power': Congress hits out at Home Minister Amit Shah after his meeting with Amarinder Singh

Soon after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress hit out at the BJP leader, alleging his residence has become the "new centre of anti-Dalit politics".

Congress general secretary and party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the arrogance of those sitting in power has been hurt ever since a Dalit has been made the chief minister of Punjab.

"The arrogance of the those sitting in power has been hurt. Because if a Dalit is made the chief minister, they ask who is taking the decisions in the Congress," he asked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His remark came after Kapil Sibal, a leader of the G-23 dissident group, said there is no elected president in the party and wondered who was making the decisions.

Surjewala that "the centre of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else but Amit Shah's residence".

"The centre of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else but Amit Shah's residence," Surjewala alleged, though he did not mention the Shah-Amarinder Singh meeting.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are burning in the fire of vengeance from Punjab. They want to take revenge on Punjab as they have so far failed to serve the interests of their capitalist friends with the black anti-farmer laws. BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFarmersNoFood".

At around 6 pm on Wednesday, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reached Amit Shah's residence on Wednesday and met him for 45 minutes.

During this, Amarinder Singh said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be guaranteed by repealing all the three agricultural laws passed by the Modi government.

After his meeting with Amit Shah, Singh tweeted "met Union Home Minister Amit Shahji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

However, the politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as chief minister after accusing the Congress of humiliating him, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh's meeting with Shah has added another dimension in politics in Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:07 AM IST