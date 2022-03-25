Donkey and the cops! Not a bedtime tale, but a real case solved by Redding Police Department

Redding Police Department shared a post on Facebook which tells the tale of two cops apprehending a fugitive … a donkey named Kevin. “FUGITIVE APPREHENDED", read the post to steal one's eye.

It was on Tuesday morning that the police officers were informed of an escapee running loose in the area of River Ridge subdivision, off Quartz Hill Road, in Redding. Later, with the assistance of several neighbors… and some apples, Officer Berg and Officer Hooks took “Kevin”, safely into custody, with minimal resistance.

“Kevin” was found to have escaped his owners’ property nearby. He was reunited with his family, but received a stern warning about being a stubborn…. Donkey,” the department wrote along sharing an image.

Brian Berg, who sports a moustache, mentioned about the incident while talking to Record Searchlight. “‘So there I was. I get there and he's looking at me and I'm looking at him. His ears are pinned back and thinking about running. But like most people I deal with, he saw the mustache and he just said, 'I give up’,” Berg said.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:37 PM IST