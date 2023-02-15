Doglapan? Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter exchange with fact checker Mohammed Zubair on 'BBC' goes viral; details inside

Indian singer Adnan Sami is an active user of Twitter and he keeps his fans and followers often engaged with heart-warming content, be it memes or informative messages.

A Twitter activity of Adnan Sami has triggered a debate on social media about whether the singer is changing sides. The scenario comes in regard to the BBC documentary row and a tweet made by journalist Nidhi Razdan.

The singer recently replied to a tweet by Razdan which read, "You may agree or disagree about the contents of the BBC documentary, but these Income Tax searches are the hallmarks of a thin skinned state. Ahead of the G 20, it’s a poor look for India as we call ourselves the mother of democracy. (sic)"

Adnan Sami took to react to this and tweeted, "Umm.. Coming from someone who had her own definition & claims of ‘Harvard’, let’s be absolutely clear… By BBC, you mean ‘British Broadcasting Corporation’ right? (sic)" The tweet also subtly pointed out the statements made by the journalist last year in September as she noted that the offer she received to teach at Harvard was an online fraud and a recruitment scam she became a victim of.

Umm.. Coming from someone who had her own definition & claims of ‘Harvard’, let’s be absolutely clear… By BBC, you mean ‘British Broadcasting Corporation’ right? https://t.co/D7P3wOwaqX — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, taking a dig into Adnan Sami's reply that talked about BBC - British Broadcasting Corporation, fact-checker and co-founder Alt News Mohammed Zubair put in front another tweet made by the singer in the past. The other tweet was dated to World Radio Day 2022, i.e. on February 13 the last year. It read, "I (Adnan Sami) was 9 year old. The BBC World Service discovered my talent & introduced me to the world. I will always be indebted to them..."

Zubair compared the two tweets and believed that Adnan Sami had a change in perspective for BBC. However, the singer reacted to clear it for him.

"Indeed I did. That was in 1976. That was a different time & had nothing to do with politics & that too in 2023. And, no, it seriously did not play any role in my Indian Citizenship. You are surely more intelligent than trying to fit an unrelated issue! Come on grow up my dear," the singer replied on the microblogging site.