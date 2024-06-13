'Doesn't Work Out': Diabetic Salon Employee Fired As She Leaves Mid-Shift After Blood Sugar Level Goes High

While employee health must have utmost importance at any workplace, a salon worker who rushed home before her shift ended was fired. The woman was diabetic and her blood sugar levels had shot up, which made the female employee, purportedly a trainee, at a salon to leave in the middle of her shift for the medical emergency. The boss fired her and even delivered her things to her residence.

Boss fires diabetic woman

In the shocking incident, the diabetic woman lost her job after she exited the workplace before the completion of her shift when her health was at risk. However, the boss allegedly failed to acknowledge and consider her diabetic condition which made her leave abruptly after he blood sugar level went high.

In a message, the boss wrote to the employee to inform her that she was fired and her belongings were sent to her place. "You weren't able to work your shift today. It doesn't sound like training is going to work out," the boss wrote while adding a "Take care" greeting.

Woman narrates ordeal

As the woman noticed the message from her salon boss, she tried to put down her side by narrating what happened to her. Describing her medical emergency and sudden health call, she wrote, "...I was in bed with a bloodsugar of 506 (average non-diabetic sits around 70-100). I was intensely worried."

He further mentioned claiming her genuine nature of ill health that he cold have produced a doctor's note to address the scenario. She condemned the employer's act of firing her and said, "It's rather sad that you guys were so kind for such a short time, a mask typically is capable of lasting longer...I desperately plead you not to hire anyone with chronic and degenerative disabilities in the future."

"Sounds right..."

While it is considerable that the woman's health condition makes it difficult for her to work on shifts, people on the internet also looked into the matter with a employer's point of view. "That behavior Sounds about right for a salon owner," said netizens as the screenshot of the chat went viral on Reddit. Meanwhile, a few asked Nancy, the diabetic employee, to take legal action.