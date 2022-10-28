If Adam had a face, what would he look like? Researchers create an image of this actor

What would be your reaction if the person behind the famous dialogue "am Groot" looked like the first God made human 'Adam'?
Well, a recent image shared on Twitter looks like actor Vin Diesel. The image was shared on the micro-blogging site by @AlamoNYC, saying that Princeton University reconstructed a 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked. Netizens say it looks like Vin Diesel.
Meanwhile, here is how the netizens have reacted to this:
Meanwhile, several media outlets have reported that the Princeton University research and creation of a 3D Adam reconstruction is a prank.
The tweet thread also hints about the prank, "Just a reminder that we’re a movie theater, not an academic journal. "
