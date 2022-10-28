e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIf Adam had a face, what would he look like? Researchers create an image of this actor

If Adam had a face, what would he look like? Researchers create an image of this actor

Princeton University reconstructed a 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked and netizens claim it to be like actor Vin Diesel

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Shutterstock/
Follow us on

What would be your reaction if the person behind the famous dialogue "am Groot" looked like the first God made human 'Adam'?
Well, a recent image shared on Twitter looks like actor Vin Diesel. The image was shared on the micro-blogging site by @AlamoNYC, saying that Princeton University reconstructed a 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked. Netizens say it looks like Vin Diesel.

Meanwhile, here is how the netizens have reacted to this:

Meanwhile, several media outlets have reported that the Princeton University research and creation of a 3D Adam reconstruction is a prank. 
The tweet thread also hints about the prank, "Just a reminder that we’re a movie theater, not an academic journal. " 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

If Adam had a face, what would he look like? Researchers create an image of this actor

If Adam had a face, what would he look like? Researchers create an image of this actor

What's the 'mouth-taping' social media trend? TikTok reels showing celebrities, influencers, and...

What's the 'mouth-taping' social media trend? TikTok reels showing celebrities, influencers, and...

Zomato takes a dig into 'Fake Mr. Bean' episode, here's what the food delivery app tweeted after Pak...

Zomato takes a dig into 'Fake Mr. Bean' episode, here's what the food delivery app tweeted after Pak...

Who is Vijaya Gadde: Twitter's top lawyer who spearheaded the decision to permanently suspend US...

Who is Vijaya Gadde: Twitter's top lawyer who spearheaded the decision to permanently suspend US...

Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays Dhol during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana