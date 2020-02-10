'Do it without your Louis Vuitton fanny pack': Parineeti Chopra trolled for coronavirus 'PSA'

Parineeti Chopra is busy shooting for her upcoming sports drama - 'Saina' and is currently in Lakshadweep. The actress is receiving flak for her 'insensitive' post about coronavirus on Instagram.

'Jabariya Jodi' actress Parineeti Chopra recently flew to the tropical archipelago, off the coast of Kerala. On Monday, the actress took the photo-sharing app to warn people about being safe, amid the coronavirus scare.

Parineeti posted a picture of herself wearing a face mask and wrote, "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. 🤍#Coronavirus#StaySafe"

In the pictures, she's clad in a white shirt, blue mom-fit jeans and a pair of fresh white sneakers. The actress can be seen flaunting her Louis Vuitton Monogram Bumbag as she poses for the pictures. The 'insensitive' post received a lot of backlash on the photo-sharing app and Parineeti got trolled for her PSA.

A user wrote, "Are u promoting awareness about the virus or flaunting how cool u look with the mask on?"

"You didn’t think at all that this is in poor taste? Real people are getting sick and dying and you’re modeling a mask? If you want to make a PSA about staying safe, you can do it without doing three poses and without your LV fanny pack," wrote another.

Here's the post: