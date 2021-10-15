e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

'Diwali just got bigger': Rohit Shetty's #Sooryavanshi is all set to release on November 5; fans can't wait

FPJ Web Desk
It's official. Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to hit the theatres sooner than you know. The news of theatres opening across the country has elated the entertainment industry, and the cast of 'Sooryavanshi,' featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, is ready to welcome you back. 'Sooryavanshi,' a much-anticipated action entertainment, is due to hit theatres on November 5.

On his Twitter account, Akshay verified the news by releasing a video of the superstar three enjoying the movie experience. Director Rohit Shetty had previously hinted that his film 'Sooryavanshi,' which also stars Katrina Kaif, will be released on Diwali (November 4), but the specific date had not been verified.

"Interval hua khatam, now it's showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas," he tweeted along with the video.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the 'Singham' world, which began with Ajay Devgn's 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns,' then expanded with Ranveer Singh and Devgn's 'Simmba,' and now continues with Akshay's character.

In the film 'Sooryavanshi,' Akshay will play a detective who battles crime, Katrina will play the love interest of Akshay Kumar. Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh will make cameo appearances in the film (Simmba).

Have a look like how fans, including celebrities have reacted to the exciting news of the film's release:

ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chadha' and more, check out new release...

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:37 PM IST
