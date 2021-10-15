'Diwali just got bigger': Rohit Shetty's #Sooryavanshi is all set to release on November 5; fans can't wait

It's official. Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to hit the theatres sooner than you know. The news of theatres opening across the country has elated the entertainment industry, and the cast of 'Sooryavanshi,' featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, is ready to welcome you back. 'Sooryavanshi,' a much-anticipated action entertainment, is due to hit theatres on November 5.

On his Twitter account, Akshay verified the news by releasing a video of the superstar three enjoying the movie experience. Director Rohit Shetty had previously hinted that his film 'Sooryavanshi,' which also stars Katrina Kaif, will be released on Diwali (November 4), but the specific date had not been verified.

"Interval hua khatam, now it's showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas," he tweeted along with the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the 'Singham' world, which began with Ajay Devgn's 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns,' then expanded with Ranveer Singh and Devgn's 'Simmba,' and now continues with Akshay's character.

In the film 'Sooryavanshi,' Akshay will play a detective who battles crime, Katrina will play the love interest of Akshay Kumar. Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh will make cameo appearances in the film (Simmba).

Have a look like how fans, including celebrities have reacted to the exciting news of the film's release:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:37 PM IST