Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chadha' and more, check out new release dates of upcoming big-budget films

A day after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will be opened in the state in October, several production houses including Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan Productions and others announced the release dates of their big-budget films. All cinema halls and theatres in the state, which were shut due to COVID-19 pandemic, are permitted to reopen after October 22.

Here's a complete list of all the release announcements:

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', helmed by Rohit Shetty, is going to release this Diwali. The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed.

'Sooryavanshi' will reportedly clash with Marvels' 'Eternals' at the box office.

On Sunday, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced the theatrical release dates of four of its much-anticipated titles - 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Shamshera'.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer and family entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will hit theatres on November 19, 2021.

The release date for Akshay Kumar-starrer big budget film 'Prithviraj' has been announced as January 21, 2022.

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is slated to hit theatres on February 25, 2022.

'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on March 18, 2022. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani Kapoor features opposite Ranbir, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

Ranveer Singh also confirmed that his much-awaited film ''83' is finally going to release this Christmas.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ''83' revolves around India''s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament. It was originally scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020 10, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The release date of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been pushed back once again.

The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer, which was expected to release around Christmas this year, will now be releasing on Valentine's Day next year.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Sunday announced the release dates of Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' and Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon' much-anticipated action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 4, 2022. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's 'Heropanti 2' is all set to hit the big screens on May 6, 2022.

The production house also confirmed that Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film 'Tadap' will hit the screens on December 3, this year.

Shahid Kapoor's sports-drama 'Jersey' which was earlier slated for a Diwali release is all set to have a New Year release. It will release in cinemas on December 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' will arrived on March 24, 2022.

Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Mayday' will release next year on April 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:00 PM IST