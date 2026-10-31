Disturbing! 8-Year-Old Boy Smashes 6-Year-Old Girl's Head Against Desk, Repeatedly Hits Her With Brick Inside School In Haryana's Panchkula | X

A disturbing incident at a school in Haryana's Panchkula has sparked concern after a six-year-old girl was allegedly brutally assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside the school premises on Wednesday. The girl sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

The incident came to light after a purported video of the assault surfaced on social media, triggering widespread concern over children's safety and supervision in schools.

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CCTV Footage Shows Boy Allegedly Assaulting Girl

The disturbing footage reportedly shows the boy grabbing the girl by her hair and repeatedly banging her head against a classroom desk.

The assault allegedly continued even after the child fell to the floor. The boy is seen kicking her, dragging her and striking her with a brick. The girl appears to be bleeding in the video.

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Girl's Uncle Recounts Horrifying Discovery

The victim's uncle, Fazil, told ANI that the family became alarmed when the girl failed to return home from school. According to him, the auto-rickshaw driver informed the girl's father that she was missing when he arrived to pick her up.

Fazil said that when the father reached the school, the boy who had reportedly argued with the girl earlier told him that she was lying upstairs before leaving the spot.

Recalling the father's reaction, Fazil said he collapsed upon seeing his daughter lying in a pool of blood inside a room that had reportedly been locked from the outside.

Uncle Raises Questions Over School Supervision

The girl's uncle, Faisal, also raised concerns about the school's arrangements on the day of the incident.

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According to him, teachers said some staff members had been assigned government duties elsewhere, resulting in two to three classes being combined under a single teacher.

He further claimed that the principal's duty hours ended at 3 pm, while the incident reportedly occurred between 3 pm and 3:15 pm. Pointing to the absence of staff in the principal's office, he questioned whether closer monitoring could have prevented the assault.

He also alleged that the classrooms on the upper floor had already been closed and said someone monitoring the CCTV cameras from the office might have noticed the children moving upstairs.

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Police Order Medical Assessment Of Boy

DCP (Crime) Amrinder Singh confirmed that the boy was eight years old and the injured girl was six.

He said the boy was undergoing a medical assessment, explaining that children between seven and 12 years of age undergo such evaluations in cases of this nature. Further action will depend on the findings.

Police are also questioning school authorities as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, the girl continues to receive treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Further details about her condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.