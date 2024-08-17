Disgusting! Pervert Masturbates Watching Porn Inside Temple In Ghaziabad; Shocking VIDEO Viral

Pervert Masturbates Watching Porn Inside Temple In Ghaziabad | X

Ghaziabad: In a disturbing incident which took place inside a temple in Ghaziabad, a man was caught on camera engaging in obscene act inside the temple. The man was caught on camera masturbating while watching pornographic videos on his mobile phone inside the temple. The incident was recorded by an unidentified person and the video is circulating on social media. The video has sparked widespread outrage and has hurt the religious sentiments of the local community and other religious devotees.

The shameful incident occurred in a temple located in Faridnagar town in Ghaziabad's Thana Bhojpur area. The video shows the man, who appears to be lying down inside the temple, allegedly watching porn on his mobile phone while masturbating. He is seen holding the phone with one hand while performing the obscene act with the other.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

Another man is also seen sleeping beside him in the temple, however, he does not care about it and is engaged in the obscene act. A person recorded the video from the gate or a window of the temple and made the video viral on social media. The internet users are demanding strict action against the person involved in the act.

The authorities have been reportedly alerted after the video went viral on social media. The Ghaziabad Police have identified the person who was caught on camera while indulging in the shameful act and are taking action against the person. The police has claimed that the accused has been arrested and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

The police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. Porn addiction can have several detrimental effects on an individual's mental, emotional and social well-being. It can also lead to anxiety and depression.