'Dipke Bhai, Friday Tak Jhel Lo': Corporate Employee’s 'Weekend Protest' Plea During CJP Agitation Goes Viral, Internet Calls It Too Relatable

A light-hearted video by a corporate employee has gone viral on social media after he jokingly explained why he could not immediately participate in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi. Blending workplace struggles with political satire, the clip has resonated with thousands of office-goers who found the situation surprisingly relatable.

The video has attracted widespread attention, with viewers praising the man's comic timing while also pointing out the reality of balancing demanding jobs with personal beliefs and public causes.

“Please keep the protest going till Friday”

In the now-viral clip, the man begins by expressing his support for both the CJP protest and students affected by the NEET controversy. However, he humorously requests CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow protesters to continue their demonstration until the weekend because his office would not approve his leave.

“CJP protest and NEET students have my full support. But I do have just one request from Abhijeet Dipke; please just endure the protest till Friday, then on Saturday and Sunday, I will join it and change the vibe. I tried everything, but my boss is not accepting my leave. This Saturday and Sunday, I will come and bring my entire office,” the man says in the video.

His playful remark about arriving with his entire office over the weekend quickly became one of the most shared moments from the clip.

Why the CJP protest is taking place

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for more than a month. Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which triggered nationwide outrage among students and parents.

As part of the campaign, protesters also organised a 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, attempting to draw attention to their demands by marching towards Parliament.

The agitation has continued to generate discussion online, with supporters using social media to amplify the movement and share updates from the protest site.

Instagram video gains massive traction

The viral clip was shared on Instagram by the handle 'hilariousprashant' with the caption, “During the CJP protest, corporate employees be like.”

Within a day of being posted, the video crossed 224,000 views, sparking thousands of reactions and comments from users who said they could identify with the struggle of getting leave approved at work.

Social media reacts with humour

The comments section was filled with users who joked that corporate life often makes participating in important events nearly impossible.

“Corporate employees ko chhutti nhi mil rhi (Corporate employees are not getting any leave),” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Can’t wait to watch the whole nation show up this weekend!”

A third user added, “Ohh God.....most of the corporate employees are facing and feeling this.”

One comment humorously suggested, “Honestly if the corporation is shut down for this protest then we will definitely get Dharmendra’s resignation. The only reason why people are not able to join as of yet is because they are busy with the office.”

Although intended as a joke, the video has struck a deeper chord with many working professionals. The man's exaggerated plea highlights a common frustration among employees who often struggle to secure leave for personal commitments, social causes or public events.