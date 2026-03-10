'Didn't Even Realise I Was Hungry': Swiggy Rider Breaks Down After Customer's Surprise Treat - VIDEO

A touching yet thought-provoking video featuring a Swiggy delivery rider has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about the everyday struggles faced by gig economy workers. The short clip shows the rider sitting with customers who had ordered food through the delivery app and invited him to join them for a meal.

Emotional moment caught on camera

In the video, the rider, dressed in the signature orange Swiggy uniform, appears visibly overwhelmed as he begins eating with the customers. What initially looks like a light-hearted gathering, set against a festive backdrop reading “Let’s Party”, soon turns emotional when the delivery worker shares why the gesture meant so much to him.

As he wipes away tears, the man reveals that he had not eaten anything all day. Speaking quietly, he explains that he left home in the morning after having only a cup of tea and had been working ever since. The rider also mentions his family responsibilities, adding that he has two children, a son and a daughter, to support.

Customers offer comfort and food

The customers seen in the clip attempt to comfort the rider and encourage him to finish his meal first before speaking further. They also reportedly packed extra food for him to take home.

A text overlay appearing in the video describes the moment as the reality of a father who often ignores his own hunger while working hard to provide for his children.

Internet divided over filming the moment

While the gesture of offering food to the rider was widely appreciated, the act of filming and sharing the emotional interaction online has sparked a debate among viewers.

Some social media users criticised the decision to record such a vulnerable moment. They questioned whether documenting the rider’s tears and uploading the video was necessary, suggesting that acts of kindness should not be performed for online attention.

Others say it highlights gig workers’ reality

At the same time, many people defended the video, arguing that it highlights the harsh realities faced by gig workers in India. Supporters said such clips can help raise awareness and encourage empathy among customers who regularly rely on delivery services.

Others also broadened the discussion to include the struggles of various labour groups in the country, pointing out that millions of men and women across different sectors work long hours to support their families.

The viral clip has once again drawn attention to the conditions faced by delivery partners working for app-based platforms. Many gig workers operate without fixed salaries and rely heavily on the number of orders they complete each day, often leading to long working hours.