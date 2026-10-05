'Didi, Please Mujhe Jaane Do': Man Claiming To Be Journalist Hilariously Pleads With Female Delhi Cop During CEC Protest; VIDEO Goes Viral |

A man claiming to be a journalist was seen repeatedly pleading with a female Delhi Police personnel to let him go after he was detained during protests seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The hilarious exchange caught on camera, in which the man repeatedly addressed the cop as 'didi' and praised her for doing her duty, has gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Shows Hilarious Request

The video was shared on Instagram by the man, identified as Anuj Bhagatt. In the footage, he can be seen inside a bus while a female police officer struggles to keep a door shut as other protesters outside attempt to open it. The man repeatedly asks the officer to release him, saying, “Didi, chhote bhai ke liye itna nahi kar sakte ho?” (Sister, can't you even do this much for a younger brother?) He also tells her that he considers her his sister and repeatedly praises her for maintaining the door despite protesters trying to force it open.

At one point, he says, “Delhi Police mein jo mahilaayein hain na, unko salute hai,” (the women in the Delhi Police deserve a salute) while continuing to request that he be allowed to leave. He also praises the officer for carrying out her duty without using abusive language despite the commotion outside.

Man Continues Light-hearted Appeals As Another Cop Joins

As another female police officer joins in to help keep the door closed, the man says he cannot remove the officers because they are his 'behen' and that he respects them. He then makes another appeal, saying, “Didi, hum patrakaar hain, hum kuch nahi kar rahe hain” (I am a journalist, I ain't doing anything), asking to be released. The video ends with him continuing his light-hearted attempts to persuade the officers, while fellow protesters outside can be seen trying to open the door.

In another video posted earlier, the same man can reportedly be seen asking police personnel to allow him to enter a bus where other protesters had been detained. “Please let me in the bus, I have my friends in there,” he is heard saying before later entering the bus.

Protests Held Over CEC, SIR

The videos emerged amid protests across the country demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The demonstrations began on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, with Opposition leaders, civil society activists and youth and student organisations participating in protests.

On Sunday, October 4, confrontations were reported in New Delhi as protesters attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police had heavily barricaded the area and stopped the march on Ashoka Road. Nearly 500 protesters were detained and taken away from central Delhi in around 10-15 buses, according to reports.