3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Delhi Police During Jantar Mantar Protest, Crime Branch To Probe | X - Deb_livnletliv

New Delhi [India], October 4: The complaints from three women journalists alleging sexual harassment during protests in the national capital have been received, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The complaints have been made against police personnel.

"On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints," Delhi Police informed on X.

Complaints transferred to Crime Branch

Delhi Police said the complaints are being transferred to the Crime Branch, Kamla Market.

"Same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," police added.

On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry.@PTI_News @ANI#DPUpdates — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 4, 2026

Rahul Gandhi targets Delhi Police

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday accused Delhi Police of misconduct at Jantar Mantar, alleging that a female journalist was subjected to misbehaviour by a police officer. The protests were being held in the national capital against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Holding the Home Ministry accountable for the actions of the police, Gandhi questioned the Home Minister, stating, "Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this."

VIDEO | Delhi: AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and party workers protest in front of Parliament Street police station, demanding registration of an FIR over the alleged sexual harassment of three women journalists amid a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2026

In a post on X, Gandhi said that hundreds of journalists had been sitting at Jantar Mantar for hours demanding registration of an FIR.

Gandhi said women across Delhi and students were gripped by fear for their safety and were staging satyagraha, while the police responsible for protecting women were raising hands against them.

He further alleged that hundreds of people were taken into custody at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, and there were allegations of misconduct with women protesters.

Protesters detained at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police on Saturday detained several members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) during a protest near Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, as demonstrations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued in the national capital.

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Several protesters, including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal, attempted to breach police barricades near Jantar Mantar and move forward.

Three FIRs registered over protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered at least three FIRs in connection with the mass protest held near Jantar Mantar on October 2. Two FIRs were registered at Parliament Street (Sansad Marg) Police Station and one at Connaught Place Police Station.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)