Did Elon Musk tweet from Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle? Here's what happened

The Twitter handle of Aam Aadmi Party's Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) unit was reportedly hacked on Tuesday and the hacker changed the name of the account to Elon Musk.

In one of the tweets, the hacker wrote: "I finally decided to share my wealth with all of you." "I believe this is the best way we advance new era of technology," he added. "Think of it as a surprise I promised earlier to you," he said in a follow-up tweet.

Check out the screenshots below:

Meanwhile, the account has now been restored.

Incidentally, popular poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas also said his YouTube account has been hacked today and its name has been changed to 'Ethereum Canada'.

Taking to Twitter, he said his personal YouTube account has been hacked by a Canadian hacker. Tagging YouTube India, he requested to restore it as soon as possible.

This comes only a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was briefly hacked and a tweet promoting cryptocurrency was already been shared from the handle.

"India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," read the tweet.

Later, the account was restored. "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India said in a tweet.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:41 PM IST