'Desi Jugaad': Man Uses ‘Sindoor Totka’ Prank To Stop Pedestrians From Crossing Busy Road - WATCH |

In a rather unusual attempt to prevent people from taking a dangerous shortcut, a man came up with a quirky desi jugaad that has now taken social media by storm. Frustrated with pedestrians repeatedly squeezing through a narrow opening in a road divider to cross a busy stretch, he decided to try an unconventional trick involving red sindoor (vermillion).

Instead of installing a barricade or putting up a warning board, the man used what he described as a ‘totka prank’ to discourage people from using the gap.

Sindoor Bowl And Red Markings Keep Pedestrians Away

A video shared by the individual on Instagram captures the entire experiment. It begins with him drawing a circular pattern using red vermillion on the road, close to the opening in the divider. He then places a small bowl filled with sindoor beside the markings, making the spot resemble a ritual arrangement.

What follows is quite amusing. Pedestrians approaching the opening appear to reconsider their decision after noticing the unusual setup. A man dressed in a checkered shirt, who initially seems ready to cross through the gap, stops after spotting the arrangement and walks away in another direction.

He is not the only one. Several other people are seen avoiding the opening, including a father walking with his young daughter. Despite the gap offering a convenient shortcut, they choose to take a different route after noticing the bowl and red markings.

The prank appears to draw on superstitious beliefs associated with certain ritual objects. In some Indian traditions, arrangements involving sindoor, lemons, bowls and other items are associated with rituals intended to ward off evil or believed to influence luck. Some people prefer not to touch or step over such objects because of fears surrounding bad luck or negative consequences.

'Only Thing That Can Make Indians Follow Rules': Internet Reacts

The unusual experiment has sparked laughter across social media, with viewers appreciating the man's unconventional approach. The video has reportedly crossed 2.1 million views, with many users joking that the trick worked better than conventional road-safety measures.

One user commented, “Only thing that can make indians follow rules."

Another wrote, “Indian problem ONLY needs Indian solutions."

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Joining the conversation, a user joked, “Even Indian Muslims and Christians won’t cross from there."

Someone else described the trick as “Rasta band krne ki ninja technique."

Another social media user summed up the situation with the remark, “Jis insan ko barrier nhi rok paya, Usey andhvishwas ne rok diya."