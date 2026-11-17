South Korean Woman Celebrates Divorce With Grand Party, Says ‘This Ceremony Was Better Than My Wedding’; Check Out Viral Post | Instagram

A South Korean woman has found an unconventional way to celebrate the end of her marriage. Instead of mourning her divorce, the 37-year-old single mother and content creator, Cho Seung-yeon, organised a special party with her closest friends to welcome a fresh beginning.

Her celebration has caught the attention of social media users, with many applauding her decision to embrace a new phase of life and challenge the stigma associated with divorce.

Divorce Party Goes Viral On Social Media

A video shared by Cho on Instagram captures moments from her divorce celebration. Dressed in a sparkling outfit, she is seen enjoying the occasion alongside friends who gathered to support her.

The celebration featured music, cheering, photographs and a cake-cutting ceremony. Cho also delivered a speech, making the gathering a memorable occasion for everyone present.

One line in the video particularly caught viewers' attention. The text overlay read, "Pov: your divorce ceremony was better than your wedding."

Sharing the video, Cho expressed gratitude towards the people who stood by her during a difficult period. "Thank you to my people who helped me. I love you!" she wrote.

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Woman Wants To Challenge Stigma Around Divorce

According to the BBC, Cho wanted to change the way society perceives divorced women. Rather than treating the end of her marriage as a personal failure, she viewed it as an opportunity to reclaim her identity and move forward.

As a single mother, her decision to celebrate the occasion also reflected her desire to embrace life beyond the boundaries of marriage.

Her gathering was not simply about marking the end of a relationship but also about acknowledging the friendships and support systems that helped her through the transition.

Internet Applauds Her Decision To Celebrate A Fresh Start

The video has received encouraging reactions from social media users, many of whom appreciated Cho's confidence and positive outlook.

Several viewers described the divorce party as a refreshing way to approach a major life change. Others praised her for prioritising her happiness and refusing to let societal expectations define her choices.

Her celebration has also sparked conversations about how divorce is perceived, particularly for women who often face social judgement after the end of a marriage.