'Democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted': From PM Modi to Boris Johnson, global leaders condemn US Capitol attack

The world has watched with surprise and horror as thousands of pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol, seeking to overturn the poll results and bring about a second term for President Donald Trump. According to officials, four people have been killed in the altercation, while more than 50 have been arrested.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from US politicians across party lines, with many laying the blame squarely with President Trump. The US Congress had convened to count and certify the votes cast by the US Electoral College when the protesters arrived, and it took officials nearly four hours to clear the Capitol.