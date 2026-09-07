Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: 'Lack Of Hostel Facilities, Dangling Electric Wires...'; Former Resident Flags Poor Safety Norms

Instagram/@jagr_itiiiiiii

New Delhi: A former resident of Delhi’s Satya Niketan area has raised concerns over student safety following the collapse of a paying guest (PG) building in the area, which left at least seven people dead.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, the user “jagr_itiiiiiii”, who has mentioned in her bio that she is a 2026-batch Delhi University (DU) student, described the incident as tragic and said the building collapsed in no time, according to what her friend told her.

“I stayed at Satya for three years, and having lived in this area as a student, I feel this whole area needs to be maintained much better,” she said, while questioning whether enough attention is being paid to the safety of students living in the locality.

The user pointed out that students from across the country come to Delhi to study at Delhi University (DU), but due to limited hostel facilities, many are forced to depend on PG accommodations. In several cases, she said, two or three students end up sharing small rooms.

Infrastructure concerns highlighted

She also highlighted concerns over the condition of the surrounding infrastructure, including dangling electrical wires, waterlogging during the rainy season and buildings that are not properly maintained.

“Electric wires are left dangling, there’s waterlogging during the rainy season, and many buildings are not maintained properly. These things might seem normal here, but they can be really dangerous,” she added.

Chief Minister inspects collapse site

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, where rescue operations are underway.

She said initial findings indicate that water accumulation in the basement, coupled with repair work on the ageing Satya Niketan building, caused its collapse, according to NDTV.

Structural audits announced

CM Gupta also announced that all dangerous buildings in the city would undergo structural audits. She said no unsafe structure would be ignored and appropriate action would be taken against buildings found to pose a risk.