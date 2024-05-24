Delhi University Professors Cross-Dress At Fashion Show, Netizens React To Viral Video

Delhi University Professors Cross-Dress At Fashion Show | X

New Delhi: Most fashion shows and ramp walks revolve around a theme. The one recently exhibited at the Delhi University showed participants cross-dressing to walk the stage. It was claimed that not students, but professors walked the ramp of the fashion event held at the educational institute. Female teachers were seen styled in formal shirts and trousers while the men wore traditional sarees or flaunted their ethnic lehenga.

Watch video below

The virus has reached India 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/mtrFEsDa9q — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) May 23, 2024

More about the viral video

The video from the fashion show has surfaced online and is going viral on social media due to its theme, which challenges gender stereotypes in dressing and grooming. The footage opened by showing a pair of models gracing the fashion ramp with their presence. The male adorned something which resembled a half saree or a ghagra choli, while the female stunned the audience with a formal men's wear that was also accompanied with a tie.

The fashion show saw about 6-10 professors cross-dressing and participating there. While some hit the stage solo, other walked as a pair to make their dressing more evident. The video post carried the caption describing the event, and said, "DU professors breaking all the stereotype. Why should a dress define your gender?"

Netizens react

Clothes don’t define masculinity, your behaviour does. 🤌🏻 https://t.co/vl3vmnli4m — Shweta (@soulfulsenora) May 24, 2024

Tumhara college cool hai yrr 😭😭 — Nishant Ks (@Nishantks_) May 14, 2024

Now, the video is being widely circulated on the internet and is leaving netizens amused. X users have shared mixed reactions on the display. A group of individuals called the act "Shameless," while others adored it by saying "So cool". People even termed the show "Cringe." A few even resorted to hilarious memes to ridicule the incident.