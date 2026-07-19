Delhi Uber Driver With ₹80,000 Monthly Rental Income Continues Working After Heart Attack, Wins Internet's Respect

Many people would happily retire or reduce their workload if they earned ₹80,000 every month through rental income. However, one Uber driver in Delhi has made a very different choice. Despite having a steady passive income and surviving a heart attack, he continues to drive passengers across the city every day, not out of financial necessity, but to prove that his illness does not define his capabilities.

His inspiring story recently gained attention after Instagram user Aastha Seth shared details of a conversation she had with him during an Uber ride. Her post has since struck a chord with thousands online, with many calling the driver an example of determination and self-respect.

Heart attack changed his career, not his spirit

According to Seth, the driver hails from Samastipur in Bihar and had been employed at a relative's factory in Delhi, where he earned a comfortable living. However, everything changed after he suffered a heart attack last year.

As he recovered, he was allegedly told that he was "of no use" because he could no longer handle physically demanding work. He was reportedly asked to leave the factory, leaving him to start over at a difficult stage in life.

Instead of dwelling on the setback, he chose to rebuild his life independently.

Earns rental income but chooses to keep working

During their conversation, Seth learned that the driver owns two flats in a residential society near Noida Electronic City. The properties, valued at around ₹80 lakh, reportedly bring in nearly ₹80,000 every month as rental income.

Even with this financial security, he continues to drive an Uber from 10 am to 10 pm, earning an additional ₹50,000 every month.

Explaining his decision, Seth wrote, "He had the choice and still has the choice to stop, rest and stay at home. But he chooses to work as an Uber driver... just to show those people that his heart attack doesn't make him useless or worthless."

She also shared that he has preserved the two flats for his daughters and owns ancestral property in Bihar.

A five-minute conversation that left a lasting impact

Reflecting on the encounter, Seth said the brief interaction changed her perspective on perseverance and purpose.

"This 5 minute interaction with this man made me stop and think so much about life. He's such an inspiration for all of us who just need one reason to stop and quit," she wrote.

Her post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom praised the driver's positive outlook and refusal to let adversity define him.

Internet calls him a 'real hero'

The story has sparked an outpouring of appreciation online. Many users applauded his resilience, while others admired his desire to remain active despite already being financially secure.

One user commented, "Keep going uncle," while another wrote, "Boss you are real hero."

Several others noted that the driver's decision reflects the importance of purpose and dignity in life, proving that work is not always about money but also about self-belief and resilience.