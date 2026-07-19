'Rules For Everyone?': Video Of Four Bihar Cops Riding One Bike Without Helmets Sparks 'Hypocrisy' Debate Online

A video allegedly from Bihar has triggered widespread criticism on social media after it showed four police personnel travelling on a single motorcycle, with only the rider wearing a helmet. The clip has reignited conversations around road safety, traffic violations and whether law enforcement officials are held to the same standards as the public.

Video shows four policemen on one motorcycle

The now-viral video was reportedly filmed by a commuter travelling behind the motorcycle on a busy road. Apart from four people riding on a single bike, the footage also appears to show the vehicle passing through a congested stretch with damaged roads, raising further concerns over safety.

While the rider was seen wearing a helmet, the three pillion riders were not using any protective gear, drawing criticism from viewers online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle SpiderAlert24 with the caption: "Bihar: Four police personnel on one bike. Are the rules the same for everyone? Will this bike be fined too?"

The post was uploaded on Saturday and quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of views and reactions.

Internet questions 'double standards'

The video prompted a flood of comments, with many users accusing the officers of violating the very traffic rules they are expected to enforce.

"For these people there is no such law made. They can ride 3-4-5 without even using a helmet. It does not matter if they have a licence or not, they play with it," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Four cops for one bike? Must be a new group discount on traffic tickets."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user took a sarcastic dig, writing, "Who’s going to stop them? The entire traffic department is already on the bike."

Highlighting what many described as unequal enforcement of traffic rules, another comment read, "Double standards much? Cops cram 4 on one bike but fine civilians for triple riding. Rules for thee, not for me."