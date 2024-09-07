Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral

Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a girl ran onto the railway track at Rajendra Nagar Metro Station in Delhi. She was chased and eventually rescued by authorities after a long struggle. The incident forced a metro train to stop as the girl ran on the track, reportedly in an attempt to kill herself by jumping in front of the moving train. However, a major mishap was averted as the metro train driver managed to stop the train in time.

The incident occurred near Rajendra Nagar Metro Station, where the girl was spotted running on the track. The entire event was caught on camera, and the video is now circulating on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen running on the track while security personnel chase her. After some time, the officials caught the girl and are seen carrying her to safety after rescuing her from the track. A metro train is also seen stopped on the track ahead of the station.

The girl was rescued in time, and a major mishap was avoided thanks to the alertness of the metro train driver and the security personnel. The reason behind the girl's extreme step is not yet known, and the exact date and time of the incident have not been confirmed. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The video was shot by an onlooker, and two people can be heard conversing while filming.

The person recording the video says, "Kaun thi, ladki thi kya? Track pe bhag gayi" (Who was it, was she a girl? She ran on the track). The video is going viral on social media, and there are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter. Delhi Metro has become a hot spot for such activities, with many videos of people fighting and couples engaging in obscene acts going viral in recent times. These incidents raise concerns over the security arrangements at the stations and inside the trains.