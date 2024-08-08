 Disturbing Video: Man Dies After Jumping From Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro Station In Delhi; No Suicide Note Found
A 49-year-old man jumped from Delhi’s Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro station onto the roadside and died on Thursday.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old man jumped from Delhi’s Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro station onto the roadside and died on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 1 pm. The deceased was identified as Harish, a resident of Rohini. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the man can be seen sitting at the top of the parapet and then jumping from it with a bag in his hands.

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that the man was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by a CAT ambulance, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An investigation is underway to determine the reasons leading to the man taking such a drastic step to end his life.

Man commits suicide by jumping before train at Yamuna Bank metro station

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station, briefly disrupting services on the Blue Line, officials said.

According to a suicide note recovered from the man's possession, he took the extreme step due to financial hardship and health issues, police said.

"On Thursday, a call was received from the metro station controller at Yamuna Bank, reporting that a man had jumped in front of a train. A police team rushed to the spot, and the man was taken to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The man was identified as Naveen, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, the officer said.

A suicide note was also recovered from his pocket, in which he stated that no one had forced him to take the extreme step. He was facing health and financial issues, the officer added.

Efforts are being made to contact the man's family members, and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Due to the incident, metro services were disrupted for 15 minutes between Rajiv Chowk and Vaishali/Noida City Centre on the Blue Line, the officials said.

"From 10:15 am to 10:30 am, train services were delayed between Rajiv Chowk and Vaishali/Noida City Centre due to a passenger on the track at Yamuna Bank," an official said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

