VIDEO: Swati Maliwal makes surprise visit to public toilet in Delhi, finds 50-litre acid in open, slams MCD

Delhi: 50 litres of acid was recovered from a toilet in Daryaganj | screengrab-Twitter

We keep hearing news of acid attack every now and then in India. Despite harmful consequences of the same, spoiling someone's life- like face or even, leading to a death of a person; the acid continues to be sold easily in Indian market and could be accessed by anyone including criminal mentality people.

A recent incident was of a couple who suffered burn injuries after an unidentified man attacked them with acid on their way back home after shutting their shop in Kaligiri town of Nellore district in the late hours of April 4.

Another incident happened in Daryaganj of Central Delhi where during a toilet inspection on April 6, huge amount of acid, nearly 50 litres was recovered. The police was then called and the acid was seized.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women tweeted about the incident along with a video on her Twitter account. She wrote, "You will also be shocked to see what was found during toilet inspection in Daryaganj last night. 50 liters of acid was found lying in the open in the toilet in Central Delhi. Think how many lives could have been ruined. The police was called and the acid was seized. MCD needs to answer about this and strict action will be taken against the culprits."

कल रात दरियागंज में टॉयलेट निरीक्षण में जो पाया उसे देख आप भी स्तब्ध रह जाएँगे। सेंट्रल दिल्ली के टॉयलेट में खुले में 50 लीटर #Acid पड़ा मिला। सोचो कितनी ज़िंदगीयां बर्बाद हो सकती थी। पुलिस को बुलाके तेज़ाब ज़ब्त करवाया। MCD से इसका जवाब लेंगे और दोषियों पर कार्यवाही होगी। pic.twitter.com/tFH9g6tg5M — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 7, 2023

The Jharkhand High Court directed the state government and the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to ensure the treatment of the 13-year-old girl at the expense of the government in the court hearing on April 5.

The girl from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand was allegedly forced to drink acid in 2019 after she rejected the overtures of a man and was admitted to a nearby hospital as she started bleeding profusely from her mouth following the incident. She was shifted to the state-run RIMS in Ranchi, but her parents later took her to AIIMS-Patna for better treatment.