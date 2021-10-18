'De-Hinduising Deepawali': Fabindia trolled for naming its Diwali collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'

After Virat Kohli, it's Fabindia's turn to get trolled for commenting on Diwali.

Fabindia, a platform for traditional garments, came under fire on Monday, for its advertisement about the upcoming festival of Diwali. On October 9, 2021, Fabindia publicised their collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' that has been featured by Vogue.

They wrote, "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture."

However, this tweet got trolled by Hindus who took offense at the collection being named using Urdu words 'Jashn' (celebration) and 'Riwaaz' (custom). Now, many are boycotting Fabindia.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

On Sunday, teaming with Pinterest, Kohli shared a video on his official Twitter account about the upcoming festival of Diwali. In the video, Kohli says that this year has been difficult for people across the globe especially for Indians. Hence, we are all looking forward to Diwali. As Diwali comes closer, he will share tips on how to enjoy a meaningful Diwali with family and friends.

This didn't go well with a section of Hindus who are questioning why Kohli should share tips on a Hindu festival. Many also raised communal questions asking why Kohli didn't share tips on Eid. They trolled him as they are of the opinion that they do not need tips from anyone about how to celebrate Diwali.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:51 PM IST