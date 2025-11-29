 Daylight Robbery In UP! Man Posed As Customer Steals 3 Gold Chains & Disappears In Split-Seconds | WATCH
Daylight Robbery In UP! Man Posed As Customer Steals 3 Gold Chains & Disappears In Split-Seconds | WATCH

In a shocking case of theft in broad daylight, a man posing as a customer fled with three gold chains from a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Friday afternoon. The incident, which unfolded within seconds, was captured on CCTV and has since sparked concern among local traders.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Daylight Robbery In UP! Man Posed As Customer Steals 3 Gold Chains & Disappears In Split-Seconds

According to police, the robbery took place at Jugal Kishore Prahladi Lal Jewellers in Halwai Chowk, located in the Sadar Kotwali area. Around 11.30 am, a young man dressed in black jeans and a black jacket entered the shop and asked to see gold chains weighing between one to one-and-a-half tolas. Trusting him as a genuine buyer, the shopkeeper placed multiple chains on the counter for inspection.

The man appeared to browse through the designs, engaging the shopkeeper with questions. Moments later, more customers walked into the store, including a woman seeking jewellery. With the shopkeeper momentarily distracted, the youth seized the opportunity, swiftly grabbing three gold chains from the box and sprinting out of the store.

A woman customer noticed the theft and raised an alarm, prompting another man inside the shop to chase the suspect. However, the thief managed to disappear into the crowded marketplace within moments. CCTV visuals show the shopkeeper visibly shocked and distressed as he realized what had happened.

Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night
Police arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted and collected evidence, including surveillance footage. They also recorded the shopkeeper’s statement and initiated a search to identify the accused.

According to the jeweller, the stolen chains are valued between ₹4 lakh and ₹4.5 lakh. Authorities have registered a case and said that efforts are underway to trace the thief using CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs.

