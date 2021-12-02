Daughter sues mom's Doctor for allowing her to be born; wins millions

A woman sued her mother's doctor for enabling her to give birth to the child, and she was awarded millions of dollars in damages.

Evie Toombes, a 20-year-old lady with spina bifida (a spinal abnormality) who spends her days hooked to tubes, claims that she would not have been born if her mother had been properly advised.

She stated that if her mother's doctor, Philip Mitchell, had instructed her to take folate supplements to reduce the likelihood of the spinal deformity impacting the baby, her pregnancy would have been delayed and Evie would not have been born.

Evie's case was supported by Judge Rosalind Coe QC, who found in a landmark decision in the London High Court that if her mother had been adequately advised, she would have delayed her pregnancy.

"In the circumstances, there would have been a later conception, which would have resulted in a normal healthy child," the judge ruled, awarding Evie rights to millions in damages.

"I was advised that if I had a good diet previously, I would not have to take folic acid," Evie's mother told the court, backing Evie's claim.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 02:50 PM IST