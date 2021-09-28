CycloneGulab: Mumbaikars share local visuals as heavy rain hits city

Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a low pressure area and as a result, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in the next 3 days, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai infirmed on Monday.

The weather bureau expects heavy rains over parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Konkan on Tuesday. Heavy rains are likely over isolated places over Gujarat and Konkan on Wednesday.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Monday, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall. Mumbai also crossed the 3,000-mm season rainfall mark on Monday afternoon.

The IMD said in a tweet, "Deep Depression weakened into a Depression at 1730 hrs of 27th Sept and lay centred over North Telangana and adjoining South Chhatisgarh & Vidarbha."

“The alert has been upgraded to orange for Tuesday, which is when the Konkan region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are on red alert for Tuesday,” said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD's regional meteorological centre, Mumbai.

As the heavy rain keeps lashing the city, people across Mumbai are sharing visuals of rains from their locality.

Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:32 PM IST