Cyclone Yaas: Hilarious news reporting shows people swimming in ankle-deep water; Tweeple can't stop laughing

Media, the fourth pillar of democracy, is a vital part of any democracy as it releases news from the remotest corner of the country. During the pandemic and especially during cyclones Tauktae and Yaas, the media has played an important role in in reporting the plight of the citizens of the country.

However, sometimes the media can also get a little extra. After all, TRP also matters.

Recently in a hilarious video from Bengal, a news reporter from News 18 Bangal is seen swimming while covering the cyclone Yaas. The most hilarious part of the video is that while the reporter interviewing the pubic is standing in the ankle-deep water, the people are swimming giving an impression that the water level is higher than it really is.