'Curse Or Coincidence?' Why Does The 26th Keep Appearing In Calendar Of Catastrophes

The number 26 has acquired an eerie reputation in India. From the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami to the 2005 Mumbai floods and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, some of the country's most traumatic memories are tied to the same date.

Now, the date has returned to the headlines. On August 26, 2026, devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Rasuwa region near the Tibet border after a glacier collapse triggered a massive debris flow. Hundreds have died and more than a thousand people remain missing as rescue operations continue.

The scale of the tragedy has been staggering. Hundreds have been confirmed dead and more than a thousand people remain missing, including tourists and pilgrims travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar region. Rescue operations have been complicated by damaged roads, difficult Himalayan terrain and the possibility of further flooding from debris-dammed lakes.

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Scientists say the disaster is not about a mysterious date. The Himalayas are warming rapidly, destabilising glaciers, frozen ground and mountain slopes. Experts have warned that climate change can make glacier collapses, landslides and glacial floods increasingly dangerous.

Yet the coincidence remains difficult to ignore.

The 26th has appeared in several other disasters too. The 2003 Kumbh Mela stampede in Nashik, the 2007 Guwahati blasts, and the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts are among incidents often included in lists of major tragedies occurring on the date.

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But there multiple important counter examples too. Many tragedies and unfortunate incidents take place in India and they don't often happen on the 26th. Here is where the mystery loses some of its supernatural edge.

Researchers studying coincidences have pointed to what is known as the “law of truly large numbers” — essentially, when millions of events occur over decades, unusual patterns are bound to emerge. Statistician David Hand has explained that humans tend to underestimate how frequently extraordinary coincidences can occur when there are enormous numbers of opportunities for them.

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There is also confirmation bias: once we notice the 26th, we remember disasters that happened on that date more vividly while overlooking countless catastrophes that occurred on the 3rd, 11th, 17th or any other day.

Numerology offers a different explanation and India being a country where numerous people follow and believe in numerolgy, theie belief often grows stronger when a bad date coincides with unfotunate incidents. In some traditions, 26 reduces to 8 (2+6), a number that some numerologists associate with upheaval, hardship and destruction. But there is no scientific evidence that the number 26 influences earthquakes, floods, tsunamis or human violence.

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Perhaps that is what makes the 26th so fascinating. The pattern is real. The meaning we attach to it is not.

For now, the 26th appears less like a date cursed by nature and more like an unsettling coincidence made powerful by memory, mathematics and the human tendency to find patterns in chaos.