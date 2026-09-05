'Cry Myself To Sleep Every Night': Influencer Who Earned ₹20 Lakh In August 2026 Gets Emotional Over Losing Instagram Followers - VIDEO

Influencer Tiyasha Goswami Who Earned ₹20 Lakh In August 2026 Gets Emotional Over Losing Instagram Engagement |

Digital content creator Tiyasha Goswami has opened up about a difficult phase in her life after noticing a steady decline in her Instagram followers. Despite achieving several milestones at a young age, the creator admitted that she currently feels unsure about her direction and is disappointed by some of the goals she has not achieved.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday evening, Tiyasha asked her followers not to unfollow her and spoke honestly about her ambitions, career and plans for the year.

“Please don't unfollow me. I have many dreams I want to fulfill,” she said.

Tiyasha Goswami talks about her achievements

Tiyasha highlighted some of her biggest accomplishments before discussing the things that remain unfinished. She claimed to have earned Rs 20 lakh from Instagram last month and said she launched a business when she was only 16.

“I earned 20 lakh rupees from Instagram last month. I started a new business at the age of 16. I'm going on my 11th international trip this year,” she said.

However, she explained that financial and professional achievements have not stopped her from feeling disappointed about other areas of her life.

Instagram follower target falls short

Showing her vision board, Tiyasha pointed to a target of 200,000 Instagram followers. She revealed that she had approximately 1 lakh followers around November last year but was sitting at about 109,000 by September.

“It has 200k written on it. It seems quite funny at this point, because I had 1 lakh followers on Instagram around November last year and now it is September,” she said.

“200k followers is a lot. Also, my followers are continuously falling,” she added.

Tiyasha said the situation has been particularly difficult because she had expected to accomplish several goals this year.

Mumbai dream remains unfulfilled

Among those plans was moving from Kolkata to Mumbai.

“I wanted to do a lot of things this year, like I really wanted to move to Mumbai. That didn't happen, and I'm still sitting in my room in Kolkata,” she said.

Despite her frustration, Tiyasha ended the video with a message of hope, encouraging viewers to keep pursuing their dreams.

“I hope you'll achieve your dreams, and even if you haven't yet, don't lose hope. Keep hope alive,” she said.

Her candid confession prompted supportive reactions, with viewers encouraging her to stay motivated and continue creating content.