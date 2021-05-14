COVID-19: Woman from viral 'Love You Zindagi' video passes away; Twitterati left heartbroken

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, all hope seems to be lost as our country continues to struggle with a crumbling healthcare system. However, there are people who bring us hope and courage with their actions, positivity and patience.

One such person went viral a few days ago for showing strength even after being infected by coronavirus. Dr Monika Langeh on Twitter shared a video of a woman aged 30-years-old who was listening to the song "Love you Zindagi" from the movie "Dear Zindagi" to keep herself motivated to fight coronavirus.

Sharing the video, Dr Langeh had written on May 8, "She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days. She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir, plasma therapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her. Lesson:"Never lose the Hope"