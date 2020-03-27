Coronavirus in India: Some Twitter users label Ramayan rerun 'communal'

Minister of Information and Broadcast in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Prakash Javdekar, on Friday announced re-telecast of the epic tele-serials "Ramayan" from Saturday, March 28, on DD National amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm."

However, some Twitter users called this move from the government as 'communal'. A Twitter user wrote, "Just to remind. Universally accepted how Ramayan serial on DD helped popularise the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation of VHP-BJP-RSS in 1980s. Wheel indeed comes a full circle in times of #Corinnavirus. Must give it to #BJP for their consistency in propaganda #ayodhyaverdict."

"The regime knows that - the serial Ramayana was the turning point in India. After Ramayana - it became easier to apread passive bigotry amongst masses. Thereafter, WA further enabled spread of outright bigotry & communalism, laced with faux nationalism," said another Twitter user.

