Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Pune show gets cancelled; Twitterati 'stands by him'

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Pune show got cancelled. He took to his Instagram story to write, "Doston kuch reasons ki wajah se, Aaj aur kal ke Pune shows cancel ho gaye hain".

Twitterati took to Twitter to support the comedian. They ended up tweeting that public stands with Munawar.

Read their tweets here:

We will do it

200k



PUBLIC STANDS WITH MUNAWAR#MunawarFaruqui https://t.co/GKL8sURsJb — Nasimkarimzai (@Nasimkarimzai1) July 15, 2022

His smile and expressions in kaamil are mindblowing. . Every Line of this Song has deep meaning ✨ What a writer dude!!.

PUBLIC STANDS WITH MUNAWAR#MunawarFaruqui — maqbool pallan (@Maqbool_pallan) July 15, 2022

PUBLIC STANDS WITH MUNAWAR#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors — Ñ Ã R Ú T Ò (@Naruto8546) July 15, 2022

Earlier Justin Bieber had taken to social media to announce he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, an illness that has caused him facial paralysis. In a clip Bieber revealed that the illness has fully paralysed the right side of his face. "I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face", he tweeted.

Dear Justin Bieber,

i can totally understand



Even here in india right side

not working properly. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui made fun of Bieber's health condition. "Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly (sic)," he had written on Twitter.

Many Twitterati claimed he was making fun of Bieber's illness and found it insensitive.

This is not the first time Faruqui’s humour got him into trouble. He spent a month in jail for allegedly insulting Hindu deities. After he got bail, many of his shows got cancelled