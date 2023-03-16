Close enough? THIS viral photo reminds people of Prof Dumbledore, but why?

A cute dog with well-groomed long hair has gone viral on social media after its image was shared online by a dog-loving community. The adorable clicks of the white-coloured Borzoi breed were posted on Instagram by a page named "Barked."

The internet has not just found the dog to be cute, but here's what they think... With all due respect to the characters of J. K. Rowling's creation, a doggo's hair goals have impressed Harry Potter fans and reminded them of Prof Dumbledore.

Some also suggested it resembles the looks of either Saruman or Gandalf, characters from J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. "Prof Dumbledore, is that you?" read a comment, while another added to say, "Gandalf the white." Oh, wait, people didn't stay back from thinking about the fairy tale princess Rapunzel.

Do you share the vibe? Decide it yourself after taking a look at the viral photo.

