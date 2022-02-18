'Class is permanent': Twitter reacts after Virat Kohli slams fiery fifty in 2nd T20I against West Indies

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday hit a boundary of the first ball he faced and then went on to slam a fiery fifty in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli, who has not hit a century for more than two years now, showed glimpses of coming back in form by hitting seven fours and one six in his innings of 52 off 41 balls.

Meanwhile, Twitter users applauded the batter for his magnificent shots during the match. "Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent," a Twitter user wrote.

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, West Indies has won the toss and opted to field.

India named an unchanged playing XI while West Indies brought in Jason Holder in place of Fabien Allen.

At the time of the toss, Windies skipper Pollard said: "Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one-day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out."

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma said: " We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improve. We have got the same team." Earlier on Wednesday, Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:30 PM IST