'I want to see your century in Pakistan, Virat': Fan holds banner during PSL match; see pic

Former India captain Virat Kohli's fans are all around the globe, even in the neighbouring Pakistan. During a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, the batter's fan was seen holding a banner that read, "I want to see your century in Pakistan, Virat."

Meanwhile, India is all set to play the second T20I of the three-match series against Kieron Pollard-led West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. West Indies has won the toss and opted to field.

India named an unchanged playing XI while West Indies brought in Jason Holder in place of Fabien Allen.

At the time of the toss, Windies skipper Pollard said: "Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one-day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out."

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma said: " We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improve. We have got the same team." Earlier on Wednesday, Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:51 PM IST