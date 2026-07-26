CJP Protest Posters Spark Misogyny Debate After Influencer Questions 'Sexist' Political Mockery

A fresh debate has erupted on social media after an influencer criticised some of the posters and memes seen during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, arguing that they relied on sexist stereotypes instead of political criticism.

Several images circulating online showed male political leaders portrayed in women's clothing as a form of ridicule. While many protesters used the visuals to mock those in power, others questioned whether such depictions reinforced harmful attitudes towards women rather than challenging political leaders.

The discussion has since divided social media, with many users supporting the influencer's argument that political protests should avoid using gender as an insult.

Muskan Madaan explains why she found the posters problematic

Content creator Muskan Madaan addressed the controversy in a detailed Instagram video, making it clear that her criticism was not aimed at the protest itself but at the language and imagery being used.

"I came across some memes, jokes and posters from the protests, and I have something to say. Before you come at me, let me make one thing clear: I am not defending the government. Question them, criticise them and hold them accountable. But don't do it like this. Let me explain why. Every time we call a man a woman or dress him like a woman just to insult him, what we are actually saying is that being a woman is an insult. That's internalised misogyny because the insult is not landing on the man; the insult is landing on every woman," she said.

Her video quickly gained traction, prompting conversations about whether political satire can unintentionally reinforce gender bias.

'A revolution isn't automatically progressive'

Madaan further argued that movements demanding justice should also be mindful of the language they use.

"A revolution doesn't automatically become progressive because it's fighting those in power. If it borrows the same sexist, casteist, queerphobic and transphobic language, it's still carrying the seeds of oppression with it. As much as we want justice and accountability for ourselves, we cannot be okay with using someone's identity as an insult to get there."

Her remarks resonated with many viewers, who said activism should remain consistent with the values of equality and inclusion.

Social media reacts

The video sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms, with several users agreeing that the issue extended beyond a single protest.

One user commented, "This is exactly what I felt there. I even pointed it out to so many people."

A third added, "When being compared to a woman is treated as an insult, the problem is bigger than the protest. Student issues deserve support. Sexist mockery doesn't."