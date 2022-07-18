'Cite concrete examples': Supreme Court on plea seeking minority status to Hindus

The Supreme Court on Monday asked counsel to bring on record some concrete examples of Hindus being denied minority status at the state level. The top court was hearing a plea challenging a provision of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Act and seeking a direction to the Centre to define "minority" and lay down guidelines for the identification of minorities at the district level.
Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing Devkinandan Thakur, submitted before a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit that a 1993 notification says six communities --Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsi, and Jain -- are minorities at the national level, and court judgments say minorities have to be notified by states.
Noting that a Christian institution claiming minority status in Mizoram will be a reversal of the situation, the bench asked Datar: "Are you denied the status in any state?"
As Datar said that he is talking about Hindus being denied minority status and there is a general perception that Hindus cannot be minority, the bench replied that only if there is a concrete case that Hindus are denied minority status, for example in Mizoram or Kashmir, then the court can look into this.
