Many lawyers in Supreme Court charge Rs 10-15 lakh per hearing: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju at the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur | ANI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that there are many lawyers in the Supreme Court who charge Rs 10-15 lakh per hearing and raised concerns on how will the common man will be able to afford such high amount. He also said that regional and local languages should be promoted in proceedings at lower and high courts, while arguments and judgments in the Supreme Court can happen in English.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur, Rijiju said those who are resourceful and rich hire high-paid advocates who charge Rs 10-15 lakh for one hearing but the common man cannot afford them. The minister said that any reason which keeps a common man away from the court is a matter of concern.

On redundant laws, he said any such legislation that works as a burden in the life of common people must be removed. Around 70 redundant laws will be repealed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting Monday, the union minister said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The minister further said that no mother tongue should be considered inferior to English and asserted that he does not subscribe to the view that a lawyer should get more respect, cases or fees only because he speaks more in English.

He also said there should be good coordination between the government and the judiciary so that justice is delivered expeditiously.

"Arguments and judgments in the Supreme Court happen in English. But our vision is that in high courts and lower courts, regional and local languages need to be given priority," the minister said, delivering his address in Hindi.

"If I have a problem speaking in English, I should have the liberty to speak my mother tongue. I am not in favour that those who speak more in English should get more respect, more cases or more fees. I am against it. We are born with our mother tongue and grew up with it. We should not consider our mother tongue inferior to English," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also Law minister Kiren Rijiju expresses concern over rise in pending cases in Indian courts