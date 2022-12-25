Christmas 2022: Mumbai celebrates the festival with joy at Marine Drive, video of people singing and dancing with Santa caps goes viral; watch | Viral video

After reciting prayers, carols and the special mass at the churches, Lord Jesus Christ's birth is being marked with celebration. Mumbaikars were seen enjoying their Sunday in Christmas mood as they sung and danced along on the city streets donning Santa caps.

The video was shared by news agency ANI and has gone now viral on social media.

Watch video:

The word ‘Christmas’ is derived from an old English phrase Cristesmaesse, which means ‘Mass of Christ’. Christmas is also called the Nativity.

Christmas is an annual festival that celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is believed that Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph in a manger around two thousand years ago. It is also believed that angels were present during his birth, carols were sung and shepherds came to adore him.