'Chod Jaun Yahi Pe Terko?': Makeup Influencer Faces Backlash For 'Publicly Humiliating' Helper Over Flight Packing

Viral video screengrab | X

New Delhi: A video of popular makeup artist Leena Bhushan allegedly reprimanding and publicly humiliating her helper over a packing mistake during a flight journey has gone viral on social media, drawing backlash from netizens.

The video, shared by Bhushan on her Instagram story through her account, “facestoriesbyleenabhushan,” appears to have been recorded at what looks like an airport food court. In the clip, Bhushan can be seen filming her helper, identified as Mehak, while reprimanding her for mistakenly keeping batteries in the luggage instead of her handbag.

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The incident appears to have taken place during what was allegedly Mehak’s first flight. As the video continues, Bhushan questions her over the packing mistake and is heard saying, “Saari batteries aapne handbag mein hone chahiye, aur rakh di luggage mein. Chhod jaun yahin pe terko? Yahin chhod jaun?”

The remark roughly translates to: “All the batteries should have been in the handbag, but you put them in the luggage. Should I leave you here? Should I leave you right here?”

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Mehak can be seen standing beside her and appearing visibly terrified as Bhushan continues to reprimand her. The video has since sparked a debate online, with several social media users criticising the makeup artist for allegedly humiliating her helper in a public place over the packing error.

Netizens react

Reacting to the viral video, one of the users wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking. Public humiliation and power abuse should never be normalised."

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Another user called it "Deplorable behavior."

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"Man this boils my blood! This kind of humiliation and showcasing your superiority should not be promoted at all! Just soo inhuman and tone deaf," another user wrote.

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The viral video has garnered more than 4.5M views on X, and the makeup influencer, who is currently in Kashmir, is yet to publicly react to the viral video.